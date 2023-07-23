From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) on Sunday sought the intervention of President Bola Tinubu over what it called the “continued detention” of Sarkin Hausawan in Lagos, Alhaji Aminu Yaro by the Department of State Services over his alleged connection to the embattled Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Mefiele.

The group further described the development as a violation of the traditional leader’s rights and disrespect to the rule of law.

The Chairman of the Forum, Mohammed Danlami in a statement appealed to Mr. President to prevail on the leadership of the secret police to free the traditional father and his wife who have been in detention for several days.

According to him, “we don’t see any legal reason for the DSS to continue to hold such a respected figure in detention; a community leader and renowned businessman along with his wife.

“This is barbaric, we detest and stand against it. It is not done anywhere in the world, it is not democratic, only under military dictatorship will such a thing happen.

“According to the law, accused persons are innocent until evidence is produced before a competent court to justify their convictions. No such evidence has been produced against Alh. Aminu Yaro or his wife, yet the DSS continue to hold them in detention.

“The DSS is on siege and which hunt against certain Nigerians which is very unprofessional. Their mandates and responsibilities are defined, sticking to them is the ideal and professional way to go.

“An innocent man’s had built reputation, his life and that of his family is treated like it means nothing by our nation’s security agency.

“On orders of the court, the allegations against Alh. Aminu Yaro and his wife are baseless, hence, no justification for their continued detention without definition.

“On this note, we appeal to President Tinubu to call for the immediate release of Sarkin Hausawan Lagos from DSS illegal detention.

“We, therefore, seek President Tinubu’s help to end this injustice, siege and witch hunt by the DSS on all Nigerians, especially Alh. Aminu Yaro, the Sarkin Hausawan Lagos, whom we believe the President knows on personal terms, following his immense contribution to his success in the presidential election,” he said.