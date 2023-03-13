by Rapheal

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has decried alleged flaws in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly election that has generated unprecedented condemnation and rejection of the results by a cross section of Nigerians.

It alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in collaboration with politicians manipulated the election.

Chairman of Anambra State branch of CLO, Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement, yesterday, said the legitimacy of every government comes from the people’s votes, hence the electoral umpire must ensure in words and actions that the peoples vote count.

The group said its position was in tandem with the wise postulation of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that those who want to be called His excellency, must ensure that the process that brings them to power is excellent and transparent.

“They should probe systematic and scientific disenfranchisement of people of the South East, especially Anambra State during presidential and National Assembly elections in which voting started between 1pm to 3pm. It is detestable and condemnable that nearly 50 per cent of voters did not vote that INEC officials deceived them that any vote cast beyond 6pm will not be uploaded in INEC server.

“In the words of late Chief MKO Abiola”no justice no peace, any justice without peace is peace of the graveyard.” INEC must be impartial, unbiased, unblemished and above aboard in discharge of their constitutional duties. The outcome of last presidential election if not transparently, patriotically and holistically resolved through justice and truth may lead to unprecedented voter apathy, indifference and undernourishment of our democracy.

“It is pertinent to note that restoration and rekindled of peoples faith, hope, trust and confidence in the electoral process is a task that must be done, but INEC should take the lead by ensuring that peoples vote count, outcome of every elections reflects the wishes and aspirations of majority of the electorate. In the course of our relentless efforts to mobilize, educate and sensitize citizenry to participate in governorship and House of Assembly elections one pathetic question begging for answer by citizens is that “why do they waste peoples time and money for elections, yet will announce their preferred candidates as winners.”

“INEC, NOA, CSO’s and stakeholders should without delay swing into actions and convinced the citizenry to take active part in the subsequent elections. The electoral umpire should also guarantee credible, free, fair and generally acceptable elections that must meets international standard,” Ezekwueme said.