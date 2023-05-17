….Commend establishing Missing Persons Bureau

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organization CLO Anambra State branch has extolled Governor Charles Soludo for implementing one of the recommendations of Truth, Justice and Peace Commisson constituted by his government in June 2022 for establishment of Missing Persons Bureau in the state.

The group said that the Peace and Justice Committee headed by Professor Chidi Odinkalu with Chief Mrs Bianca Ojukwu as secretary recommended among other things the establishment of Bureau for Missing Persons which will help to curtail incessant cases of missing persons in the state, improved security of lives and properties.

The Committee said that it will helps in no small measures in providing database to enhance police investigations and eventual prosecutions of suspect which is step in the right direction and deserved commendation.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement themed”justice could only be served until and unless unaffected are as outraged as those affected” commended governor Soludo the feat.

The group also passionately appeal to Governor Soludo as a matter of urgency and public interest implements without delay implement the Report of ENDSARS Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality and other Related Matters constituted by Former Governor Chief Willie Obiano which submitted it’s Report on 15th March 2022 few days to the end of his tenure.

“Fortunately the panel was headed by highly revered Hon Justice Veronica Ngozi Umeh Rtd. Justice Umeh has unblemished track record of impeccable integrity, courageous, patriotic, competent and impeccable character with conscience and morality.

“The Penal carefully, conscienctiously and based on merit recommended adequate compensation to the petitioners,if judiciously implemented will assuage the plights of the victims and petitioners.

“It is of prime importance to recall that the state received highest petitions of 310 through out the country, thoroughly, concisely,investigated all the petitions and based on merit, justice and equity recommended compensation of N700,000,000 to the petitioners.

“It is very unfortunate and giving credence to postulation of some school of thought that the Panel was instituted to douse political tension.

“In order to begin genuine and permanent healing, restitution, reconciliation and restoration process governor Professor Chukwumah Soludo should implements with immediacy and urgency it deserved Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality and other Related Matters Report and establish Human Rights Desk or Office to help eliminates ubiquitous human rights abuses in the state which is in tandem with the recommendations of the Panel and Federal Government.

“It will also gives sense of belonging to the victims, petitioners, rekindled people’s hope in government, improved security and respect for human and people’s rights.

“It is worthy of note that it’s implementations if consciously and judiciously implemented will assuage the agony,pains, sufferings and predicaments of petitioners, victims and their families.

“Significantly considering the caliber of members of the Panel which includes His Royal Majesty Obi F.N Oruche Obi of Ozubulu, AVM Ben Chiobu Rtd, Rev Fr. Professor Ken Oraegbunam, Comrades Vincent Ezekwueme, Damian Ukatu, Rev.Dr. John Ndubuisi, Professor Ikpeze among others made citizenry to have absolute hope, truth, faith and confidence in the panel.

“It is no exaggeration but existential reality that if the panel report is not implemented, it will certainly be relentless efforts without effect hence the inevitable and ineluctable need to implement the report and rescue and restore the image and integrity of both the government and the Panel members” Ezekwueme stated.

The group equally solicits for the governor to constitute committee that will bring government White Paper on the recommendations of ENDSARS Panel Report and payment of outstanding allowances of the chairman and members of the Panel.