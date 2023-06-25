….Applauds Soludo on roads construction

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) has appealed to Federal Government to rehabilitate deplorable and dilapidated Onitsha -Owerri that constitutes great threat to road users.

The group said that container lories frequently falls on smaller vehicles plying the roads due to its pathetic and despicable condition.

Other roads the group said that deserved urgent and immediate palliative measures pending when permanent solution include; 3-3 Nkwelle -Otuocha, Nnewi -Uga-Okigwe,Umunya-Awka-Amansea roads.

The Chairman of Anambra State branch of CLO Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement titled”the primary function of government is for protection of lives and properties of her citizens” urged federal and state governments to act while sun shines to curtail unavoidable deaths on the roads.

Ezekwueme also appealed to governor Chukwuma Soludo to rehabilitate dilapidated Umuchu -Umunze road to curb incessant violent crimes in the area at the bad portion of the road.

According to him, “there is no doubt in our minds that construction and rehabilitation of decrepit roads will ameliorates the excruciating sufferings of the road users and citizens as well as gives them sense of belonging and rekindled people’s hope in government.

“Due to bad condition of some section of the road immediately road users slow down to navigate through the bad section of the road, hoodlums usually uses the opportunity to rob, maim, kidnap and sometimes kills travellers plying the road.

“Only recently an indigene of Uga, Mr Umeugochukwu Chinaza Chijioke and unidentified lady he was traveling with where shot dead on the said road by yet to be identify unknown gunmen.

“There is urgent and immediate need to rehabilitate the bad portion of the road to forestall future occurrences of the insensate, barbaric and dastardly act.

“Wee pray for eternal reposed of souls of those who lost their lives in various violent crimes in the state and for God to gives the bereaved grace to bear and endure the irreparable loss.

“CLO reiterates her earlier appeal to Governor Soludo to beef up security around Uga, Amesi, Umuchu ,Umunze roads and complete abandoned Ugwuakwu-Ibughubu -Umuchu road in Aguata LG.

“Also worthy of his Governor’s urgent attention includes Porthharcourt road, Mbonu Ojike, Saniez, Iweka, Uper Iweka, Zik’s Avenue, Ochanja Roundabout and Miss Elems street, Venn North and South roads all in Onitsha.

“It will be recalled that these roads has posed to a great danger to road users, residents and visitors.

“We congratulates and appreciates the unprecedented revolution in roads constructions and rehabilitations in the state by Governor Soludo especially much celebrated Akpaka road, Niger street/Haruna road, Ekwulobia Flyover, Ichida-Igboukwu roads and other numerous roads under constructions in the state” Ezekwueme stated.