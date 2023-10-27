From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said there is need for developed countries to help Africa overcome the challenges associated with climate change.

Kalu, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, stated this while contributing to the debate on the “Parliamentary action for peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG 16)” at the ongoing 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Luanda, Angola.

The deputy speaker noted that the National Assembly passed the climate change bill into law to ensure that global standards were met, in the country’s quest to tackle the effects of climate change.

According to him, “In response to the partnership for climate action, Nigeria passed the Climate Change Act meant to ensure that global standards are met. To live up to the spirit and letter of our dream on climate Change. Developed countries must come to the assistance of Africa who are at receiving end of Climate Change.”

Kalu also highlighted the contributions of the National Assembly towards building virile social institutions, promoting peace and justice, in the country, as espoused in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 16).

“The National Assembly has also passed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which reformed the Nigerian oil and gas sector. The PIA is expected to promote transparency and accountability in the sector, strengthen the institutional framework, and attract investment.

“As a parliament representing the people, we devoted ample time in ensuring the improvement of our electoral act amended in 2022 to enable integrity of the electoral process through technology which has led to the reduction of post-election crisis.

“To ensure inclusion, the Nigerian parliament passed the Federal Character Commission Act for a better management of our diversity. This Legislation minimizes dominance and ensures nobody is left behind

“It is often said the justice delayed is justice denied. To ensure the speedy dispensation of Justice, the Nigerian Criminal Justice Act has and continues to be improved to ensure better access to justice.

“The National Assembly’s legislative contributions to peace, justice, and strong institutions have been significant. However, there is still more work to be done”, the deputy speaker was quoted to have said.