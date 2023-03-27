From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The federal government through the National Council on Climate Change has called for joint efforts to fight against deforestation by promoting the use of renewable energy and decarbonization tools among households.

The Director-General of the Council, Dr Salisu Mohammed Dahiru, made the call at the sensitisation programme for women in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on the use of Save80 Clean Cook Stove.

The product was launched by Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Limited, a Nigerian-German social company dedicated to fighting climate change and deforestation.

Dahiru noted how the indiscriminate felling of trees has accelerated the effect of climate change in Nigeria by causing soil degradation, flooding and extreme weather.

He urged Nigerians, especially women to embrace less emission cooking tools in helping mitigate against the effect of climate change.

“That is why the Council under the chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari partnered with Atmosfair Germany to produce a more clean and efficient Cooking stove like Safe80 for every household.

“This will discourage high volume of tree felling among rural dwellers. It will also boost our afforestation plan and decarbonization.”

Dahiru maintained that the stainless steel clean stove is designed to use 80 percent less fuel and produce 80 percent less pollution than traditional stoves, which will help women in particular to save money and preserve the environment.

The Regional Manager, Unity Bank, Aliyu Moyi, said, the bank will create a flexible financial system to help its customers in accessing the stove with the benefits of spreading payment for a period of twelve months, at no interest cost but a minimal service charge.

Kumden Nanbal, monitoring and database manager, Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Limited, while demonstrating how the stove is ignited and used, said the Save80 stove has a package of two stainless pots and a wonder box to preserve the heat from the pot.

Explaining the efficiency and powerful remedy of the Save 80 cooking stove, Engr. Abdulrasheed Ahmad Imam, Sales and Business Development Manager for Atmosfair Climate & Sustainability said, “Save 80 stoves would reduce the daily frustrations as a result of emission encountered by women who are using traditional stoves to prepare their meals.”

In their separate goodwill messages, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar who was represented by Ubandoma Gwandu and District Head of Kebbi lauded the initiative and urged the federal government to make the product affordable to the downtrodden.

While the State Commissioner for Environment’s representative, Bello Yahaya Geza, Director, Solid Mineral said the state government is ready to partner with any stakeholder that is promoting environmental sustainability in the state.

A paper on Deforestation and use of Clean Cook Stove was presented to the audience by Dr Suleiman Gambo, a lecturer from the Bayero University Kano.

Dignitaries at the sensitization programme include Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, Nigeria’s immediate past Ambassador to Jordan and the representative of Kebbi State government.