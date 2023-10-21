From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has identified climate change as one of the factors responsible for the security challenges in the country.

Bago stated this on Friday in Minna, the Niger State capital, while declaring open the 2023 annual retreat of the House of Representatives Press Corps, with the theme “Role of the Media in mainstreaming climate change policies’.

The governor, who was represented by the Niger State deputy governor, Yakubu Garba, said issues relating to climate change ought to be accorded priority, because of its effect on the society. He said it was necessary to build the capacity of journalists covering with the parliament, to enable them highlight climate change policies in their reports.

He said: “In Nigeria, it (climate change) is a matter of concern to governments and experts because it is happening at a very frightening level. We have problems of flood, desertification, environmental pollution, etc, and despite efforts being made, the devastating effects of climate change are recorded yearly. Even part of the insecurity we face today is attributed to climate change, which deserves priority attention.

Earlier, chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Grace Ike, said it is imperative for the journalists to be equipped with requisite knowledge to be able to report on climate change related issues.