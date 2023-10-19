From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Tributes poured in at the burial and thanksgiving service of late Pa Joseph Omowaye Alo, held in Ido-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Pa Alo who died at aged 83 was survived by his wife, children and grandchildren among whom is the renowned man of God and Planter of the Christ Apostolic Church, Adamimogo

Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo.

Men and women of repute including renowned men of God graced the occasion to pay their last respect to the deceased, where they also eulogized the virtues of late Pa Alo whom they described as humble and kind person who impacted lives positively during his life time.

The thanksgiving service was held at Christ Apostolic Church(CAC) Oke Isegun, Ido District Headquarters, Ido- Ekiti.

Extolling the virtues of their late father,

Prophet Olu Alo who alongside his siblings donated a maternity home to be completed in the next three months to the church, described their father as loving and kind.

” We will miss our dad for so many things. Firstly, he didn’t joke with the work of God as a church warding. He loved and showed kindness to people. There was nothing too big that he could not give to people. He once gave himself as collateral to get loan for a sick relative. He also taught us to always think about the future and do good to people. All of these we shall always remember and miss about him”.

Present at the occasion were the Christ Apostolic Church(CAC) Regional Superintendent, Essien Region (Benin Republic/Ogun State) Pastor Isaac Eyebiokin, the Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), (Boanerges) worldwide, Prophet Ade Ologbonyo, Prophet Oluwagbemiga Akiniyi of Promise Land Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Samuel Ojo (Baba Authority) of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry(FARIM), Prophet Femi Dairo, Prophet Anu Ojo

among other men of God.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were, Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Justice Dayo Apata (SAN), traditional rulers, led by the Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Empowerment, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede among others.

Pastor Eyebiokin said the deceased lived an exemplary life worthy of emulations.

“We thank God for the life of late Baba Omowaye Alo because he did perform all that he was supposed to perform while alive.

“He ensured that all his children know the way of God, a typical example among them is our dynamic Prophet Sam Olu Alo.

“The lessons that could be learnt from the life of late Pa Alo are many. He was humble, full of agility and diligence, because he didn’t tolerate any indolence, so these were some good examples laid by baba during his lifetime.”

Also, Prophet Ologbonyo described Pa Alo as a symbol of humility. According to him, Baba was a giver who built perfect relationship with his immediate and extended family and people of his community.

” Baba Alo built a very perfect relationship with his family, his community and the result is what we are seeing here today. He was humble and he was a giver and that is what we emulate in his life. The life of baba has proved to us that you don’t have to be a billionaire before you can assist people. We thank God for his life and the children he was able to raise.

“On building a perfect relationship with people. To me, it is a choice. Though, baba was not really educated in terms of attending school yet he was able to do remarkable things that will be so difficult for people to forget and the result is what we are witnessing here today. So, we can choose to be so and we can choose not to be so because it is a matter of choice. But I want to advise people, that relationship is everything, it is your capital. You can’t be eating or smiling with your money, your mansion, or car, you need people around you. Everybody should understand the fact that relationship has a lot of impact on our lifetime journey. If you want to go far in life, your relationship has a lot to do with it, If you will not go far in life your relationship also has a lot to do with it, but baba had chosen to build a very good relationship, I said perfect even though it is very rare to have a perfect relationship but if somebody could live for over 80 years and we are seeing all of these testimonies today I want to call it perfect relationship in my own definition.”

In his remarks, Prophet Akiniyi said the deceased in his lifetime was loved by people. This according to him was not unconnected to his generosity, a legacy that his children have also adopted.

“He was a father loved by all and sundry. This was because he was very kind and generous to people, according to what we heard about him. Looking at it critically, we can’t talk about baba without making reference to his son, Prophet Olu Alo. If you have seen the deeds of the baba’s children you will definitely know the kind of person our late baba was and that he was a kind person, that is why God has raised one of his seeds in Prophet Olu Alo for this generation and for his community.

” Many lessons were learnt from baba. He had the fear of God, loved his family and used all his lifetime to serve God . These are the attributes we need to emulate to serve God all our lives so that we will be able inherit the kingdom of heaven at the end of our days on the earth. We are also seeing such attributes in the life of Prophet Olu Alo”.

In his sermon titled,”The Second Coming of Jesus Christ”, the Sophia Ajayi Regional Superintendent, Pastor Stephen Jayeoba,who said every human will give account of their deeds on earth to God after death, admonished Nigerians to live their lives to serve God and humanity in order to get good reward from God after their sojourn on earth.

He noted the second coming of Jesus is imminent and that only those who are in Christ with good works will reign with Him in eternity.

“90 per cent of the world have heard about His second coming but not all of them believe it. When He comes, He is taking those who believe in Him to a place where there is no death, hunger or sickness.

“Our Baba Alo has done his best and we believe he is resting in the bosom of the Lord. When Jesus comes will He take you to be with Him where you will have the opportunity of seeing Baba Alo again?

“Death is never the end of a man’s journey, if you die this physical death, it is just the beginning of your endless journey. Our works will determine where we shall spend our eternity.”