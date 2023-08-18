From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The minister in charge of Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Solid Rock Parish Umuahia Abia State, Rev. Ezera Ume has praised God for giving an Umuahia-based Journalist, Ifeanyi Okali child, 11 years after their marriage.

Okali, the Director of ABN TV had been in marriage for 11 years without a child, however, in May, his wife gave birth to a baby girl.

In his sermon during the dedication of the baby girl, titled, “Laughter Of Fulfillment” which was drawn from the book of Genesis 17:17-18, the cleric said though Abraham believed God is capable of doing all things, when he was told his wife, Sarah was going to conceive even after is has ceased being unto her the custom of women, he laughed a laughter of disbelief.

Rev Ume said Abraham sacrificed for God when he showed care to the three angels who came in form of humans.

For this the cleric said, God showed him mercy and blessed him with a child.

While charging Christians to make sacrifices for God, the cleric said Mr. Okali was always doing one thing or the other to improve the lives of others and to grow the church, a reason he said made God to bless him with a child 11 years after marriage.

He said, “Within the period of waiting, 11 years our brother, Okali was always doing one thing or the other for the church of Jesus Christ.

“He bought wrappers for widows, meaning that he clothed them, he provided for them, he covered their nakedness.

“Sometimes he bought foodstuffs, going to the children’s department. He was and still remains a friend of the children, always taking care of them, buying gifts for them”.

He expressed gratitude to God for answering the family, praying that more children would be born into the family.

During the dedication service, Mr. Okali and his wife, Oluchi renewed their marital vow amidst celebration of their 11th marriage anniversary which coincided with the dedication of their first child, Ola Precious Chinazamekpere Okali who was born on May 10.