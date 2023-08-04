From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Rev Kalu Ukpai Ota, has applauded Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for attracting quality projects to Abia North Senatorial District, describing the former Abia state governor as “God’s own working tool.”

The latest in Kalu’s achievements was attracting additional three-blocks of classrooms with other facilities to Central School Amune Ovim in Isikwuato local government area.

This is outside the completed classroom blocks at Ubibia Primary School Itumbauzo, in Bende LGA, and Amaeke Abam Primary School in Arochukwu LGA of the Senatorial District, which were equipped with chairs, tables and modern instructional materials.

Ota who made the commendation in Ohafia, while inspecting the male hostel constructed by the former Senate Chief Whip at Hope Waddel Secondary School Ohafia, described Kalu as a dependable representative.

He highlighted some of Kalu’s achievements as Abia State Governor and his contribution to legislative business in the Red Chamber from 2019 to date, describing it as impressive.

“OUK has made us proud as his constituents. Firstly, he distinguished himself as a governor from 1999- 2007 by making education free for all. He paid salaries, pension and gratuities to all without owing anybody. It is in his DNA to perform, and you can see what he is doing in the education sector today as a senator. Renovating schools and building new ones, distributing text books and other essential writing materials.

“I have counted over twenty blocks of classrooms across the five local government areas in Abia North Senatorial District constructed by him. You can see dozens of street lights in this community where we are; I learnt it is so in over 50 communities. So, whether in the executive or legislative arm of government, he has proven that he is God’s own working tool, and I am proud of what I have seen here today, “ he said. Ota urged other elected public office holders to emulate the performance of Kalu.