From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The founder of John 3:16 Ministries, Aba, Abia State, Brother Samuel Ajayi Okonkwo has called in the Igbo to unite, saying it was only unity of purpose that will bring her out from her present situation in the country.

Okonkwo who spoke in Aba said it was only when Ndigbo unite, they could be able to overcome the hatred shown them by other tribes as a result of envy.

The cleric warned Ndigbo against excessive love for money which he said they have put first before their God.

Describing the love of money as the bane of the Igbo nation, Okonkwo said it was the love of money that has made the Igbo become political slaves to people that ordinarily should serve them.

“I have said this severally, the Igbo love money to a fault and this is sin. God is not happy the way they go after money. They should turn back and get closer to God, then He will fight for them, including political battles.”

He condemned the call by the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi for Nigerians support of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.

The founder of John 3:16 Ministries said it was unfortunate that a man of Kumuyi’s standing in the Christendom should stand truth on the head and make such call.

“The call by Pastor Kumuyi for Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration is unfortunate, it contradicts the Bible and unchristian since he knows Tinubu did not win the presidential election.”

He said Nigerians and the international community know who won the election, stressing that no amount of call to the contrary will obliterate the truth.

Okonkwo call on men of God to always stand by the truth as by so doing, they would not incur the wrath of God.