By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The presiding Bishop of Abundant House of Grace Bible Church,of Pentecostal Commonwealth of Christian Association of Nigeria,(PECAN) and founder PCAN

College of Bishops, Dr. Peter Atuleagwu, has said the current economic environment has thrown many Nigerians into severe pain despite the promise that it will be for a short time.

Atuleagwu stated this in a chat with newsmen heralding his consecration ceremony as Arch Bishop by the Chancellor, African Iinstitute of Theology (AIT) and Presiding Bishop, Chapel of Redemption, Aba, Abia State, Chidi Ehiriodo, who conducted the ceremony at the church, premises in Ajegunle- Lagos, recently.

Atuleagwu said: “Even if we say that the economic hardship is temporary, the truth is that Nigerians are finding things very difficult, especially providing for their families. This has resulted to extensive pain. And when people are pushed to the world and are in tears, they run to Church. It is clergymen who offer their shoulders for them to lean on and cry upon.

“Despite all the prayers and worship in the land, the level of corruption, crime and bad culture in the country is alarming. But as ministers of the gospel, Church leaders and Christians, we would keep praying and practice our role to society.

“The Church is available yet the rot in society is alarming. What if the church is not present? You can imagine the level at which the Church have played a significant role in nation building and there are unscrupulous activities and behaviours.”

He stated that though the church had the duty of teaching morals and righteousness but individuals reserved rights to make decisions on the way they intend to live their lives.

Atuleagwu said the weight of moral decadence in the society should not be put on the Church. According to him, “the youths need to be guided with the teaching of the word. The level of occultic and rituals involvement of our youths is mind-blowing. The type of shock one experiences at the revelation of our youths secret is too much. Our youths left the gospel for material things. While we of the older generation, as youths, took the gospel to the streets, buses and there was revival.

“Our youths are going away to become cleaners abroad. But I know their exposure will help them to return and transform Nigeria. There are still innocent Nigerians youths who will keep up the legacy of the 1980’s revival if Christ tarries and Nigeria did not disintegrate.

“The power for renewal and change is not just with the church; each individual will determine whether he will listen or keep doing wrong. It has been a challenge for humanity from the beginning.”

He remarked the Church has been the key of Nigeria’s survival, a reason the country has not disintegrated because God has always performed the miracle of peace and unity in this nation.

.He cited an instance when his ministry kicked off in a refuse dump and they started transformation by development. “Touts in the area didn’t allow our community transmission project unhindered.

“We were connecting light by planting poles and they were destroy them. It went on for a while, until I called one of them, interacted with him and gave him N40. That was over two decades ago.

“Moreso, the Church have been involved in community transmission project. The moral decadence in the society has to do with individuals not the church.

“While it is true that individuals play a significant role in societal moral decadence, it is important to recognize that the Church, as an institution, also bears responsibility for community transformation.

“The Church is often seen as a moral authority in society, providing guidance and teachings on ethics and values. As such, it has a duty to promote and uphold these moral principles and to actively work towards community transformation.”

Atuleagwu added that Church is responsible for creating a culture of moral accountability within its congregations, teaching individuals about the importance of personal responsibility and the consequences of their actions. It also provides support and guidance to those who may be struggling morally or facing moral challenges.

“Furthermore, the Church has a broader role to play in society beyond its immediate congregations. It can actively engage with the community through outreach programmes, charity work and advocacy for social justice. By addressing the root causes of moral decadence, such as poverty, inequality and injustice, the Church can contribute to societal transformation.

“It is important to avoid placing blame solely on individuals for moral decadence in society. While individuals do make choices that contribute to societal problems, they are influenced by a wide range of factors, including societal norms, cultural influences and socio-economic conditions. The Church can play a crucial role in shaping these factors and creating an environment that fosters moral values and ethical behavior.

“Ultimately, it is a collective effort that involves both individuals and institutions, including the Church, to address moral decadence in society and work towards community transformation.”

Atuleagwu added: “Nigerian youths should not be weary. Don’t be distracted. There is a lot of work to be done. Nigerians do not want war, they have seen how disastrous war was. The church would bring more impact and the youths would be empowered.

“This is divine recruitment. This should be taken as a challenge, not an achievement. This should be taken as a call to service.”