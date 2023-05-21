Urges UN Peace Ambassadors to be more engaging in solutions

From Ben Dunno, Warri

A clergy and member of the International Association Of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), His Excellency, Archbishop Gimbright Adaigho, has lamented the growing rate of insecurity in the country, noting that the situation calls for an urgent review of the current security architecture before it degenerates further.

He called on both the federal and state governments as well as all well-meaning Nigerian and international communities to put all hands on deck in finding lasting solutions to the present state of killings, lawlessness and anarchy taking place simultaneously across the six geo-political zones.

Making the call in a paper delivered at the investiture of the United Nations- International Association Of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), the Clergy admonished the new inductees to live up to their bidding in ensuring that they engage all the stakeholders at their local level on the need for peaceful coexistence.

This year’s Investitures with the theme; “Peace In Nigeria, Peace In The World, I Stand With United Nations”, held at Aridolf Resort Wellness in Yenagoa, had in attendance professionals from various fields of human endeavours who have distinguished themselves in both public and private sectors and have been found worthy to be inducted as UN Peace Ambassadors.

Ambassador Adaigho decried the current hopeless and helpless state of the Nigerian citizens in the country, especially under the present regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, that the nation can no longer allow the senseless killings of innocent people, mostly women and children by Boko Haram, Fulani Herdsmen, Bandits, Unknown Gunmen and Eastern Security Network (ESN) to continue this way.

According to him; “The constitution of the UN member states provides for the security of the people, hence the chapter two of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended) deals with the fundamental objectives and directives principles of state policy in session 14 (2)(b) provides thus; The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. Peace and security are indispensable factors in the development of the people of any given state.

“Unfortunately, the killing of the people by Boko Haram, and other terrorist groups, the destruction of lives and properties by Fulani Herdsmen, Bandits, youth restiveness, robberies and kidnapping of people in Nigeria has made peace and security elusive.”

He urged the newly inducted UN Peace Ambassadors to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring they take active and critical roles in issues that border on sustainable peace in the immediate communities so that the impact of their new status would be felt right from the remote areas to the state and national level than at the global stage.

One of the inductees, Mr Williams Etim, a seasoned security expert spanning over three decades of experience in leadership and management in the oil and gas sector, said he was excited by the honour the United Nations (UN) accorded him with his induction into its high prestigious Peace Ambassador initiative across the globe.

He described the honour as a call to serve in ensuring the protection of lives and property, particularly within his immediate community and the nation in general, even as he assured of his determination to commit time, a wealth of experience and resources to the sustenance of peaceful coexistence among residents he would be getting in contact with from time to time.