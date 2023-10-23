From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to clear all doubts about his past.

The former vice president, who spoke through his media aides, Messrs Paul Ibe and Phrank Shaibu, at a press briefing in Abuja, accused President Tinubu’s loyalists of fishing for mud to smear his integrity.

He noted that in the aftermath of his exposure of alleged discrepancies in Tinubu’s documents at the Chicago State University, United States of America, Tinubu camp has been seeking to get back at him.

“It was obvious from the start of their journey into futility that what the media aides and supporters of Bola A. Tinubu were doing was a random bite of the public profile of Atiku Abubakar until they found an item they could chomp with their filthy teeth. It was amusing watching them running ‘kiti-kata like a person wey drink water no wan drop cup’ as we say in Naija parlance of a restless soul on a fruitless journey.

“So, eventually, they found that the affidavit that Atiku Abubakar deposed on August 18, 1973, wherein he expressed his wishes to be publicly known as Atiku Abubakar was signed on a Saturday…

“But because we know the character of the man that we work for, we knew that their frenzy was all vain hallucinations. We conducted research into the registry of the Lagos State high courts in the same year, 1973, to see if it was really an absurdity to have court papers signed on a Saturday.

“The outcome of our findings showed clearly that there are court papers that were signed on Saturdays in the year 1973! Atiku Abubakar’s affidavit was not the only one signed on Saturday as the ‘corn-men’ would want you to believe.”

Furthermore, the PDP candidate stated that “a practitioner of democracy, especially someone who sits on the chair of a president, must live above board. A president must mirror the moral rectitude of trust and transparency.

“It is, therefore, on this note that we, yet again, call on President Bola A. Tinubu to follow the example of Atiku Abubakar to clear the air about all doubts and kuru kere about his past.

“Since Lagos is his domain, we ask Bola A. Tinubu to boldly walk into Government College, Lagos and make available to the world, just as we have done today, a copy of his 1970 certificate with which he sought admission into the Chicago State University.

“And if, assuming the president is afraid to come out clean, because we can only assume at this point, that Bola A. Tinubu has some skeletons in his closet. He should feel free to confide in us what those skeletons are.

“It is embarrassing enough that the FBI and other anti-crime agencies in the United States are poised to start releasing information on our president any moment from now.

“It is more embarrassing that President Bola A. Tinubu will fight tooth and nail to block those discoveries about his past, saying such will cause him irreparable damage. Bola A. Tinubu needs to be reminded that what the FBI and other US security agencies are set to do by releasing the #FBITinubuFiles will undoubtedly cause Nigeria irreparable damage. Nigeria is a country of laws, and no one single man or woman, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than our laws.”