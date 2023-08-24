From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Edwin Clark and Ijaw National Congress (INC) have lauded the establishment of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), stating that it has boosted oil and gas business as a result of sustainable peace

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a meeting of Niger Delta leaders with Phases 1, 2 and 3 of PAP Beneficiaries in Abuja recently.

The resolutions were adopted by Edwin Clark; PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd); representatives of PANDEF, INC, former agitators.

They reaffirmed that the scheme which was instituted by the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009, has played a major role in bringing peace, security and stability to the Niger Delta region, which at the time was challenged by an upsurge of militant activities.

The meeting provided a platform for the stakeholders to review the workings of PAP since its inception, representatives of beneficiaries, also shared their thoughts on various existing challenges and charted a way forward.

While commending Ndiomu for the new initiatives to deepen socio-economic impact through the establishment of the PAP Cooperative Scheme, they enjoined all beneficiaries to “wholly embrace it”.

They noted that PAP has carried out various training and reintegration initiatives. They urged the Federal Government to sustain with vigour and funding.

The stakeholders also affirmed that the PAP Interim Administrator has demonstrated high administrative capacity and competence since assuming office in October 2022.

They urged youths of the Niger Delta to sustainably embrace peace and work with the government to ensure effective implementation of the PAP initiatives aimed at addressing the socio-economic and developmental challenges of the region.

They called on the Federal Government to accord special attention to the PAP which according to them, has remained a major booster to the critical oil and gas industry, from which the country earns most of its revenue.

Calls were also made for the Amnesty Programme to “be inclusive, to cover all properly accredited delegates, and improved conditions for its implementation, as regards welfare of beneficiaries” in line with the economic realities of the country.

They further appealed to Ndiomu to establish Liaison Offices in the Niger Delta states to ensure effective implementation of PAP initiatives, and the establishment of a “single window liaison” at the PAP headquarters “for the purpose of resolving issues brought before the PAP Management”.

On series of media attacks against the PAP leadership, the beneficiaries (Delegates of phases 1, 2 and 3) pleaded for clemency. They blamed the situation on misinformation.

Representatives of beneficiaries at the meeting were: Owoupele Eneoriekumoh, Omiundougha Richard, John Esuku, Ibena Rufus Salvation, Inko West Bright, Tam Odogwu, Aso Tambo, Delta Dede, and Olotu Wanemi.

Leaders of ethnic nationalities who jointly signed the communique included: Godknows Igali, Secretary of Board of Trustee’s (BOT), PANDEF; Alfred Mulade, National Secretary, PANDEF; Ken Robinson, National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF; Anyanate Kio, Leader, National Representative Council (NRC) of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide; Ebi Wodu, National Secretary, Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide; Annkio Briggs, Critical Stakeholder; Kennedy Odiowei National Financial Secretary (INC).