•Urges Buhari to call nation’s spokesman to order

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has called for arrest and prosecution of Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for spreading what he called fake news against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Clark, former federal commissioner for information and leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), described the minister’s job as image maker of government for the past eight years as disappointing claiming that rather than uniting the country as his job implies, by creating an atmosphere for Nigerians to live together as brothers and sisters of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has instead, caused divisions in the country. The minister had on April 5 in far away Washington DC, said both Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed risk being prosecuted for treason over some of their utterances on the February 25 presidential election.

But Clark said the minister did not base his accusations on any report or information given by any state agency, but on mere propaganda targeted at destroying the reputation of an innocent citizen.

Baba-Ahmed had in a recent interview with a television station asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria not to swear in the President-Elect on May 29, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari will be ending democracy should he preside over the inauguration.

The elder statesman condemned minister’s treating the media with levity, saying under his watch, the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is no longer independent.

He wondered why the Minister of Information will take more than usual interest in not only scandalising and lying against Peter Obi, but using his privileged position to circulate same to the country and the entire world.

Clark called on the president to call the nation’s spokesmen to order, noting that the nation is already too tensed and those whose responsibility it is to douse the tension should not be the ones stoking the embers of fire that will flame up the country.

“I had on several occasions condemned this conduct of his attempting to suppress, gag and intimidate the press. He has used the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as an agent of his Ministry. The NBC is no longer the independent organisation which it used to be, treating the press as a noble profession, made up of noble practitioners. A case in point is the N5 million fine slammed on the Channels Television without even the rudiments of natural justice, in this case fair hearing, which is a basic procedure of justice to ensure fairness. Rather, slamming media houses with fines without hearing from the media houses, is the trial that has now become a constant weapon of intimidation and harassment of the press.

“Lai Mohammed, as his duty as Minister of Information entails, who ought to treat the media as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, as it is done all over the world, in civilised places, has rather decided to wear the “Oga” toga. The media is very critical and plays a very important role in any democratic set-up. And any responsible government should bear this in mind. This fact was not lost on me when I was appointed into that position during the General Yakubu Gowon administration. Even though it was a military government, I understood that as spokesperson of the country at the time, whatever I said or did could either make or mar the unity, peace and oneness of the country. That was my guiding principle. And without being immodest, I think it paid positively.”

The statement read in part:

“Lai Mohammed did not base his information on any credible intelligence report from the state agencies, but on propaganda and falsity. Therefore, I am of the opinion that he should be charged for spreading an unhealthy information and fake news against an innocent Nigerian who is very prominent and has proven his worth in the country. Lai Mohammed used the exalted position of the office of the nation’s Ministry of Information to commit this perfidy.

“Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential elections, has never taken the laws into his hands. He is going about his case, in the constitutionally provided way. He was the first to seek redress in court over what he felt was an unfair and unjust manner of conducting elections. It is his constitutional right to do so. Muhammadu Buhari, in the number of times he contested and failed elections, did same. We all know that at no time from the beginning of the current political season did his Excellency Peter Obi the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party make any statement that in whatever manner constituted a breach or threat to the peace and security of this country.

“The question that Lai Mohammed needs to answer is to tell Nigerians on what platform, at what time and in what manner did Peter Obi make the Supposed treasonable or seditious remarks?

“Also, Lai Mohammed’s conduct is even more damaging to theMahammed Buhari’s government.it will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari has stated time and again, that he will handover to a president who will emerge victorious in a free, fair and credible election.It is more disturbing and surprising when one realises that Lai Mohammed is a lawyer and ought to be in a position to give proper professional advice to the Government which he serves on, what the situation of the law is.

“I, for one, who found myself as Federal Commissioner for Information a position which he holds today after nearly 50 years. My instincts and training as a lawyer were always brought to bear in the overall interest of the country and the direct duties which I perform. This is the least of standard which we expect him to uphold in the interest of our noble profession.

“As Lai Mohammed knows well, most Nigerians are today very keen observers of what is going on in the country. We have also continued to watch and followed closely actions, inactions and utterances by the key political actors and their close associates. It is therefore totally unacceptable that a minister in charge of a sensitive government department as dissemination of Information should constitute himself to become the purveyor of false information, innuendos and even fake news.

“It is clear therefore that the Minister of Information has constituted himself to become the mastermind and disseminator of fake news. This leaves us with no option than to call on the Attorney General of the nation to undertake thorough investigation of the activities of the Minister and charge him to court.

“Lai Mohammed as Information Minister and chief propagandist of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government was cut to size and became very uncomfortable for the growing popularity of Mr. Peter Obi’s appeal to the exuberant Nigeria youths who practically demonstrated their support for Mr. Peter Obi and the obedient that came in droves to take back their country.

“The impression that gained ground at the time was that Obi was only popular on social media and not on ground, but Obi’s performance within the short time he entered the race made him the man of the moment in the presidential election. Lai Mohammed therefore in his usual characteristics carried fake news within and outside Nigeria to discredit and tarnish the reputation of Mr. Peter Obi.

“It is criminal, unpatriotic and wicked for anyone to draw the name of Mr. Peter Obi who fully participated in the 2023 Presidential Election and who has gone to court to express his dissatisfaction with the outcome of the presidential election and his popularity which has spread to all part of the country as a wildfire has no doubt caused a great embarrassment to the Federal Government. What is being alleged as a discovery of a plot to overthrown the Federal Government by DSS is malicious and untrue.

“Finally, one cannot help but note that Lai Mohammed’s actions are targeted against perceived political opponents and enemies. I wish to strongly advise Mr. President to call his spokesmen to order. The nation is already too tensed; those whose responsibility it is to douse the tension should not be the ones stoking the embers of fire that will flame up the country.”