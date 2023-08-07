From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A civil society group, Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition (KADSPAC), on Monday, commended the state Governor, Uba Sani, for signing the Social Security bill into law.

The bill, which was passed by the Kaduna State House of Assembly in June 2023, is now an implementable law aimed at providing shocks for poor and vulnerable Nigerians resident in the State.

Chairman of KADSPAC, Ms. Jessica Bartholomew in a statement noted that the new law would put in place an agency where all social protection activities and programmes are coordinated for effective accountability including management of palliative that may arise.

Jessica acknowledged the unrelenting efforts of Save the Children International and the immediate past Vocal Person, Social Safety Net in the State, Mrs. Amina Saude Atoyebi in providing administrative and technical needs for the domestication of the Federal Social Protection Law at the State level.

“We would like to congratulate the Kaduna State Governor for signing the social security bill into law. KADSPAC alongside other partners has advocated for the development of the social security bill to ensure it scaled through legislation.

“The coalition has also worked with the State in ensuring that social protection interventions are accountable and transparent. This has led to some of the successes that we are seeing today.

“The coalition over the years has worked with the community champions in tracking social protection interventions, not only national social protection programmes but as well as state-owned programmes.

“We look forward to an implementation or operational plan to be approved timely so that the poor and vulnerable residents of Kaduna can access social protection interventions that will help cushion the current economic crisis faced in their households”, she said.

She however appealed to the Governor to quickly put in place the necessary structures that will be used to implement both the social protection policy and the social security law.