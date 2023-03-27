From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and Good Governance has urged the National Assembly to refrain from creating new agencies to carry out functions that are already being handled by existing agencies.

The group’s convener, Victor Udoh, made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Udoh criticised the proposed bill seeking to establish the National Commission for Almajiri Education and Out-of-School Children, stating that it is unnecessary since there are already agencies that cater to the same issue.

He cited the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education as examples of agencies that can address the functions intended by the proposed bill.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to note that the National Assembly should be more concerned in seeing that these agencies get improved funding and effective leadership to deliver on their mandates,” Udoh said.

“Through capacity building, genuine budget implementation, and very importantly monitor through oversight.”

Udoh called on the House and other stakeholders to reject the bill, noting that it would be counterproductive in finding genuine solutions to the subject matter addressed in the proposed legislation.

He emphasised that existing agencies should be given adequate support to perform their functions effectively.

“It will be a waste of resources and duplicity of functions for the National Assembly to create a new agency when existing agencies can handle the same functions,” he added.