From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, at the weekend revealed that the Federal Government has taken the initiative to secure insurance coverage for its employees.

She explained that this comprehensive insurance plan will be in effect from February 9th, 2023, through to February 8th, 2024.

She stated this at the ‘2023 Federal Civil Service Awards Ceremony,’ held in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan, also announced that the Federal Government has successfully resolved the long-standing issue of unpaid death benefits.

She said specifically, the backlog of death benefits for approximately 1,500 deceased officers from 2021 onwards has been cleared, ensuring that their beneficiaries receive the rightful compensation they deserve.

“In the area of salaries and allowances, as you are aware the Presidential Committee on Salary Harmonization is working to review salaries to reduce the disparity.

“Again, let me also inform you that 40% of basic salary was approved by FEC as Peculiar Allowance, with effect from January 2023; together with the Upward Review of Staff Duty Tour Allowance (DTA),” she said.

Thirty-four civil servants, together with some Permanent Secretaries, received the Presidential Distinguished Public Service Career Award; Presidential Civil Service Merit Award; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Commendation Award; The Public Service Excellence Award; and Sports Achievement Award.

In a related development, Yemi-Esan, has enjoined civil servants to keep fit through regular exercise to guarantee optimal performance and efficient service delivery to the citizenry.

