From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Several civil rights groups in Nigeria are calling for the emergence of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the President of the 10th Senate.

The United Nigeria Movement for Equity, Fairness and Justice, Arewa Youths Movement, and Southwest Youths Assembly, which are under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress Youths Stakeholders, released a communique in Abuja stating that Senator Kalu’s presidency would promote national cohesion, unity, justice, and security.

The communique, signed by Ezenwa Ezerimbe and Aliu Asipita Abdulmuluku, the group’s convener and secretary, respectively, noted that campaigns for the other nationally strategic offices of the government had begun, and the Southeast and Senator Kalu should be considered.

The groups praised President-Elect Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who has advocated for “competence” above other primordial sentiments and promised to give every component part of Nigeria a sense of belonging. They urged President-Elect Tinubu, Vice President-Elect, Party Chairman/NWC, Senators-Elect, and all key party critical stakeholders to support Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s candidacy.

The groups cited Senator Kalu’s success as a businessman, two-term Governor of Abia State, current Senator representing Abia North, and Chief Whip of the 9th Senate. They also noted that his track record of handshakes of building bridges across the Niger and with Nigerians of all shades and creeds endeared him to many hearts across Nigeria.

The groups called on APC National Chairman and his NWC, Governors, Senators, Honorable Members, traditional rulers of repute, and the generality of Nigerians to join them in their request for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to emerge as the Senate President. They also emphasised that the emergence of Senator Kalu would consolidate and entrench the APC deeper in the South East, where the party has steadily made progress in deepening its presence.