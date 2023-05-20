From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Charted Institute of Treasury Management ( CITM), has charged newly inducted members to demonstrate capacity and innovation in the discharge of the duties.

The President of the Institute, Ahmed Idris, gave the charge at the second second recertification and induction programme of new members, in Abuja, with the theme “Sustainable Treasury: A Catalyst Towards a Virile Economy”. Idris urged the inductees to be good ambassadors of the Institute.

The CITM President, who was represented by Professor Ahmed Imam, noted that CITM was a pioneer in creating value for managing the treasury, institutionalising preventive mechanism and building capacity through scholarly activities.

He explained that this was necessary to

safeguard the treasury against fraud and the misapplication and misappropriation of financial resources placed in the custody of fund managers.

According to him, the aim is to promote long-term economic, social, and environmental sustainability. Idris added that treasury function within an organisation could play a crucial role in driving positive change in the economy.

Similarly, he explained that by adopting sustainable treasury practices, organisations could align their financial decision-making with broader sustainability goals.

“We are all ambassadors of a very good cause; let us all demonstrate our capacity for good and innovative things and lead by example,” the CITM President stated.