From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has hailed President Bola Tinubu for including seven female nominees in his Ministerial list.

The women are: Nkiru Onyeojiocha (Abia), Imran Suleiman Mohammed (Nassarawa), Hannatu Musawa (Katsina) and Dorris Uzoka (Imo).

Others are Stella Okotete (Delta), Uju Kennedy (Anambra) and Dr. Betta Edu (Cross Rivers).

In a statement by the Executive Director CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said: “It is a welcome development to see more women being nominated for the ministerial position. We hope to see more women given political leaderships to ensure balancing, close the huge gaps that contributed to inequality and political marginalization of women in Nigeria.

“CISLAC calls on all the governors to ensure women involvement in their cabinet. This will help correct the political ambush suffered by women during the primary elections and the general elections in Nigeria.”