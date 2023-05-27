By Doris Obinna

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has decried the marginalisation of women in the defence and security sector while it tasked stakeholders to engage effectively in improving transparency and accountability within the sector.

In a communique issued by CISLAC/Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-NIGERIA), at the end of a one-day workshop with theme: “Reforming the Nigerian Defence and Security Sector through Strengthening Mechanisms Fundamental for Effective Oversight Functions,” in Nasarawa State, disclosed that the tendency to marginalise women in the defence and security sector cannot be overlooked.

The group further reiterated that Nigeria’s peace, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are threatened by persistent violent conflicts arising from traditional and non-traditional security threats.

While calling on the Nigerian defence and other securities agencies to reverse the trend of destabilisation and insecurity, they urged that Nigeria’s sovereignty be prioritise and territorial integrity.

The workshop, organized in collaboration with Transparency International-Defence and Security Project (TI-DSP) with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherland also disclosed that despite substantial public resources invested in the defence and security sector since the return of democratic governance in 1999, the impact of these investments remains questionable, with ongoing threats to peace and security.

It further noted that factors limiting oversight in the defence and security sector include; inadequate funding, lack of capacity, corrupt budgeting and implementation, politicization, negative public image, and overall lack of transparency and accountability.

It also stated that the primary challenge lies in the sector’s general lack of capacity in fund management, budgeting, implementation, and the sector’s inherent political nature.

“The lack of planning in the budgeting process and implementation contributes to weak civilian control over the defence and security sector.

“Combating corruption requires addressing welfare concerns and improving the economy to provide security and stability.

“Again, challenges to transparency and accountability in the defence and security sector include the lack of a robust legal framework, limited awareness and capacity, political interference, and resistance to change, among others.

“Let’s also review the content of defence and security policy to embed a culture of transparency and accountability in the budgeting process.”

The group stated that the collaborative efforts are required to combat corruption and ensure transparency and accountability within the defence and security sector.

While urging to develop an effective framework for overseeing security votes, which often serve as slush funds, they encourage Nigerians to hold public institutions, political class, and the defence and security sector accountable.

“Utilize inherent potentials within the system, such as democratic space and accountability, openness, international obligations, civil society activism, synergy, and civil-military relations.”