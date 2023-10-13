…As Mojeed sounds Thursday stock closing gong

By Henry Uche

Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) is seeking the support of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) to halt quackery in the human capital management profession.

The President & Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, sought this support shortly after Sounding the Gong to close the business of today, Thursday, October 12, at the Exchange trading floor in Lagos.

CIPM president said the ceremony was in preparation for the Institute’s 55th Anniversary (Emerald Jubilee) and its 55th International Conference and Exhibition holding 13th to 16th November in Abuja.

Mojeed used the occasion to re-emphasize the supremacy of the Institute over ‘People Management Practice’ in the country saying, “We are Nigeria’s only professional and regulatory Human Resource body empowered by legislation, Act of Parliament CAP I15 LFN 2004. (formerly Decree 58 of 1992).

“We are to determine what standard of knowledge and skills are to be attained by persons seeking to become registered personnel management /Human Resource professionals, raising those standards from time to time, and through our actions, enabling effective and impactful people management and organization development in the land”

He enjoin the NGX and other corporate bodies to be part of its advocacy drive to take HR profession to enviable height and sustain its professional excellence. “When you come across someone who introduces himself or herself as being in the HR space, please ask him/her; are you CIPM-certified? anything outside this is quackery” he stressed.

Commenting on the theme of the Confab, ‘Sustainable HR: Business and National Development’ the Vice President of the Institute, Mr. Henry Umuakpor, said it was CIPM’s resolve to see that human resource managers across the country run their organizations in the most efficient, effective and sustainable manner even as Nigeria among the rest of the world is overwhelmed with multidimensional challenges.

“We sincerely want to see people managers in corporate organizations practice the profession in a sustainable way, so that the standard are kept, regulations and professionalism are kept. When these are done, businesses will grow and by extension, the country would grow, because when businesses thrive, the economy will boom” he affirmed.