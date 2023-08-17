By Henry Uche, Lagos

The President & Chairman of the Governing Council of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Olusegun Mojeed, has been elected as the Vice President of the African Human Resource Confederation (AHRC) – the pan-African body for HR.

The election took place at the Executive Board meeting of the AHRC on August 11, 2023.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of CIPM, Oluwatoyin Naiwo, in a statement said, ‘This election is an acceleration of CIPM’s journey to global relevance. Mr Mojeed was previously the Secretary-General of the AHRC and by his election as the Vice President, he is saddled with additional responsibilities that would include sitting on and actively participating in the Executive Board of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA) which is the global network of professionals in people management”.

According to her, “having this significant representation at the African level is an opportunity to lead the African HR Community through the Board of the AHRC and also a huge boost to the CIPM’s bid to host the World HR Congress in 2026”.

Mojeed is an alumnus of the prestigious Yale School of Management & the University of Lagos, a Fellow of the National Institute for Labour Studies, and the Executive Consultant & Global Head of Practice at Bezaleel Consulting Group.

A thorough-bred HR, Learning & Talent Development Professional with over three decades of cognate work experience spanning several industries and sectors. His expertise span Strategy Development & Execution; Change Management; Leadership; Extra-Legendary Customer Service; Talent Management; Strategic Human Resource Management; Entrepreneurship and Life-After-Work among others.

He is an author and a Centre for Management Development certified trainer/consultant.

More so, the Head of Communication, Advocacy & Stakeholder Relations of CIPM, Funmi Onasanya, was co-opted as a member of the Executive Board of AHRC to strengthen the Institute’s service delivery at the AHRC level.