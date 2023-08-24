By Henry Uche

The President & Chairman of the Governing Council of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Olusegun Mojeed, has been elected as the Vice President of the African Human Resource Confederation (AHRC) – the pan-African body for HR.

The election took place at the Executive Board meeting of the AHRC on August 11, 2023.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of CIPM, Oluwatoyin Naiwo, in a statement said, ‘This election is an acceleration of CIPM’s journey to global relevance. Mr Mojeed was previously the Secretary-General of the AHRC and by his election as the Vice President, he is saddled with additional responsibilities that would include sitting on and actively participating in the Executive Board of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA) which is the global network of professionals in people management”.

According to her, “having this significant representation at the African level is an opportunity to lead the African HR Community through the Board of the AHRC and also a huge boost to the CIPM’s bid to host the World HR Congress in 2026”.