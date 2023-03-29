By Henry Uche

As part of its succession planning bid to make insurance a choice profession for young people, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has named the next ambassador of the Institute for a period of one year.

At its second edition of Nite of Talents held in Lagos, the President /Chairman of Council of the Institute, Edwin Igbiti, said the aim of the competition was to showcase the talents of young people in the industry from which the best is selected as insurance ambassador of the Institute.

“Igbiti said, “The talents night is a conscious of effort to build a succession plans. We want young people to embrace insurance. The competitors are drawn from different insurance companies. This edition, we have about 20 contestants. One ambassador emerge and would be sitting where the elders in the industry sits.”

Similarly, the chairman, Activities Committee, Adetutu Arusiuka, said the competition which was on Quiz, Dance and other artistic displays was designed for young people below the age of 30 and not more than five years practical experience in insurance.

“The winner, Aderonke Faidat Coker from Linkage Assurance, would embark on foreign tour and would leave here would smart TV. The first runner and second runner up, Tolulope Aina Onaolapo and Babatunde Oluwatobi Salawu, both from SCIB Nig & Coy Ltd, would leave with sophisticated iPad and laptop respectively. Young people are encouraged to join the train, it pays off,” she urged.