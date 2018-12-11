Brown Chimezie

The Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA) has traced failure of economic plans and poor implementation of government policies to government’s inability to provide adequate trainings for its personnel.

The immediate past President of CIA, Mr. GUK Chima, stated this recently at the induction of new members where Mr. Samson Oloyede succeeded him as new president of the association while Mr. Festus Oshoba emerged the Vice President.

Chima said failure on the part of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in states and Federal Government parastatals to take advantage of high quality training provided by the institute has resulted in proliferation of quacks in both public and private sectors with devastating effect on the economy and good governance.

As a way forward, Chima urged both state and federal governments to make membership of CIA compulsory for all workers from Grade Level 10, saying such measure would increase professionalism and eliminate corruption in the public and private sectors.

While charging the new inductees to uphold the ethos of the institute, the new President and Chairman of Council, Oloyede said Act No. 103 of 1982 now Cap C7 LFN2004 empowers the institute to regulate the training and practice of administration within a professional framework throughout Nigeria.

He said membership of the institute affords them the opportunity to join credible network of competent administrators who would help shape their professional career for good.

In his remarks, Noble Oguguo said with the level of rot in the private and public sectors, only CIA could sanitise the sector through quality leadership training.

The event had in attendance members of the Governing Council comprising Mr. Goddy Idaminabo, Mr. Akobundu Okoronkwo, Mr. Ugochukwu Azubuko, Mr. Joseph Okeke, Mr. Noble Oguguo, Mr. Shuaibu Sambo, Mr. Anthony Eze and Eunice Ike who represented the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.