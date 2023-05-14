From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has prayed that the church in Nigeria will continue to be a beacon of hope to Nigerians that are afflicted.

Pastor Adeboye stated this when he dedicated the church auditorium of RCCG “Jesus House” in Abuja at the weekend.

In a brief speech during the dedication ceremony, Pastor Adeboye, who was flanked on both sides by his wife, Pastor Mrs Foluke Adeboye, and the RCCG Continental Overseer, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, expressed his gratitude to God for the completion of the project.

He said: “We thank God for this great day, and for the successful completion of this wonderful edifice. We pray that this building will be a beacon of hope for the afflicted and a place of worship for generations to come.

“There are many people not bent down but have tried all they can to go up in life to no avail, But today God is here to lift you up in Jesus name”.

The dedication ceremony featured a series of performances by RCCG’s choir, as well as speeches by Mrs. Adeboye, senior officials of the church, and other dignitaries.

Pastor Adeboye also prayed for the continued growth and prosperity of RCCG, its members and the nation at large.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, the Pastor-in-Charge of Jesus House Abuja, Major-Gen. Pat Akem-Vingir (rtd), highlighted the importance of the church in Nigeria’s social and economic fabric.

Akem-Vingir said if the church were not in Nigeria doing what it is doing; serving as the light of the world and as the salt of the earth, the degradation would have been more than can be imagined.

“70 per cent of the country is youthful. You can’t allow that kind of generation to be wasted. The church is a place where they can find hope, direction and purpose,” he said.

Also speaking, former Lagos state Commissioner of Police and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (rtd), Pastor Marvel Akpoyibo, said the new church building is a testament to RCCG’s commitment to the spiritual and physical well-being of the people.

“We pray that this church building will be a source of blessing to all who enter it and that it will continue to serve as a beacon of hope for the afflicted and a place of worship for generations to come,” he said.