From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has donated some office equipment comprising of desktop computer, digital printer, scanner and other office tools to Divisional Police Station, Lugbe, Abuja.

The Church also supported the procurement and installation of overhead storage water tank to enable the station and residential apartments within the compound to have clean and safe water for use.

As part of the presentation of donated items at the weekend, the leadership of the church also mobilized its members to clean up the entire compound, cut overgrown grasses, and do other cleaning services as part of its annual community service under the platform of the All African Service Project.

Bishop of second Lugbe Ward of the church, Bility Okpamen, told Daily Sun, that the All African Service Project started about 10 years ago, and it’s done simultaneously in all the church Wards and Stakes across West Africa, and it’s usually in August but the date for each stake varies.

He said: “The reason for the project is for us to know our community better, relate with the people therein and render selfless services to our communities. During this period, we do all sort of pro-bono jobs. We have cleaned markets in the past, renovated schools, donated food and non-food items, and several other interventions.

“We have about 30 wards (branches) in Abuja but put into three stakes. This year’s community service in Lugbe was the convergence of all the wards, and the choice of Lugbe Police Station was the decision of the committee members as led by the Holy Spirit.”

The Abuja Nigeria Mission President of the Church, President Dennis Ocansey, said in his remarks, that the community service is a programme of the church that’s being done in compliance with the directive of Jesus Christ.

He said: “In Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, we follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ as the name of our Church implies. Jesus thought us how to be selfless and be peace makers in our community, hence the annual community service that often provide us the opportunity to positively impact on our communities.

“Our members are always happy and anticipate the annual community service, and expectedly, the rewards come from God Whom we are serving diligently and committedly. Service is key and there are blessings that come from it,” he said.

President Alaribe Obinna, Stake President, Abuja Nigeria Lugbe Stake, in his remarks, appreciated the participation and support that came from the church members that led to the success of the community service.

He said: “We follow Counsel from the Prophet on measures and steps to take regarding this annual All African project. The services we offer during the period are free of charge, and was designed to support our various communities.

“Aside this, we do human capital development programmes to enable our young adults to be useful to themselves because they need skills to guarantee their financial and freedom.”

Officials of the Lugbe Police Station welcomed the church members and appreciated them for the donation as well as the general clean up that made the police station wore new look.