By Ephraim Nwosu

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze has expressed delight after his inclusion in La Liga’s Team of The Week adding that he hasn’t shown his best form for Villarreal yet but thinks he is ready to show The Submarine supporters the “true Chukwueze” as the season progresses.

‘’I don’t think I’ve shown my best form but I think I’ve become mentally stronger now. It’s a great moment for me and Villarreal. We are growing and getting better with every game. I hope the results will keep coming,’’ he said.

“There have been some complicated moments, also some great moments. It’s a season in which I’ve learnt and grown as a football player.

“I am really happy that I was named in La Liga’s Team of The Week. It’s a great honour to me and the club. Credit must be given to my teammates and Coach Quique Setien for believing in me. I hope to keep working hard to bring the best out of me.’’

Meanwhile, the impressive performance of the erstwhile Golden Eaglets player in this season’s La Liga campaign has not gone unnoticed as he was included in La Liga Team of The Week, following his contribution in Villarreal’s 2-0 win against UD Almeria last weekend. He supplied two crucial assists to Gerald Moreno and Louis Morales as the Yellow Submarine picked up their second consecutive win to climb to the sixth position with 37 points after 24 matches.

With his latest contributions, Chukwueze has registered ten goals and ten assists, becoming the first Super Eagles to hit double figures and assists in any of Europe’s top five leagues. Chukwueze’s career suffered a lull in the last two years. However, since Coach Quique Setien arrived at the club, he has breathed some life into the Nigerian winger.