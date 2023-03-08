By Monica Iheakam

African youth champion, Rosemary Chukuwma will be gunning for her world championship entry standard when the 2023 National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 1 indoor championship kicks off this weekend.

The former U-20 100m and 200m champion is among the galaxy of collegiate track stars headed to the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The entry standard for World Athletics Championships billed for August 19 in Budapest, Hungary is 22.60. However, Chukwuma who holds a 22.33 personal best in the100m event, which she secured in May 2023 was outside the qualifying period that runs from July 31, 2022, to July 30, 2023.

Thirteen Nigerian athletes will vie for honors at the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championship to be hosted by University of New Mexico.

The number comprises six male and seven female athletes listed to compete in the collegiate championship in one or two events.

Favour Ofili and Ezinne Abba will also be competing alongside Chukwuma in the 200m

A total number of three men will compete in the 60 meters with Favour Ashe being the third fastest entrant with 6.51s, Godson Oghenebrume of LSU with 6.58s and Alaba Akintola with 6.59s.

The 2023 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships will be the 58th NCAA Division 1 Men’s Indoor Track and Field championship and the 41st NCAA Division 1 Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.