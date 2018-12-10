Villarreal whizkid, Samuel Chukwueze has done enough to earn a spot in the best XI players in the league for the month of November.

Back to back goals in the La Liga in his first two starts in the league in the games against Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis coupled with a spirited performance in the 0-2 loss against Barcelona earned him a spot alongside Lionel Messi in attack.

Chukwueze was picked by Whoscored.com in their monthly player of the week pool after pulling 7.69 points with Messi getting the accolades as the best player of the month with a total point of 8.80.

Already a senior international with Nigeria, he was substituted yesterday midway into the game against Celta Vigo with many suggesting burn out due to the high number of games he has played the past one months in what is his first season with the first team.