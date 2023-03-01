Nigeria’s forward, Samuel Chukwueze has excelled for the Yellow Submarine and now has the most assists on the team.

And following his outstanding performance against Getafe on Monday, the Villarreal star expressed his delight on social media with the caption, “Everyone knows who the hero was… @chukwuezesamuel8 UNLEASHED!”

The Nigerian player, who was awarded Man of the Match, had a passing accuracy of 80% and registered one shot, four crosses, 74 touches, and 50 passes throughout the match.

Overall, the Nigerian is the team’s leading assist provider, with 8 across all competitions. He also ranks second in terms of goals scored (10) and is only one goal behind José Luis Morales, who has 11 goals.In a thrilling comeback against Getafe, Villarreal overcame a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 on at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Super Eagles attacker maintained his stellar play by contributing significantly in their triumph against La Liga second-bottom side.

Enes Ünal’s goal after nine minutes hushed the home crowd and gave the visitors the lead, but shortly before halftime, Chukwueze scored the equaliser when Getafe goalie David Soria mishandled the ball.

The 23-year-old then set up José Luis Morales’s winner seven minutes into the second half as Villarreal sealed their tenth win of the campaign.

Seven minutes into the second half, the 23-year-old then assisted José Luis Morales in scoring the game-winning goal, giving Villarreal their tenth victory of the season.