Samuel Chukwueze put in arguably his best performance to date in a Villarreal shirt on Saturday night as the Yellow Submarine came from behind to beat European champions Real Madrid 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu for only the second time in their history.

Los Blancos went in front in the 16th minute after an own goal by Pau Torres, but Quique Setién’s side restored parity through Chukwueze, who broke through the byline, dribbled past Nacho and beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a snapshot.

Brazil star Vinicius Jr fired into the bottom corner three minutes into the second half to restore Real Madrid’s one-goal advantage.

Villarreal came back on level terms in the 70th minute when Jose Luis Morales beat Courtois, with Chukwueze involved in the buildup to the goal.

With ten minutes to go, the Nigeria international scored the goal of the night for Villarreal’s third with a stunning strike from the edge of the box, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance to save it.

While on international duty last month and even during Saturday’s clash before he got his brace, Chukwueze attempted to score with curlers but was unsuccessful.

The Super Eagles winger was taken away from the celebrating Yellows supporters for a brief chat with La Liga TV shortly after the final whistle.

Speaking on Villarreal’s third goal, Chukwueze said: “I practiced a lot for that last goal, it’s incredible. In the future I will play even better. Now, it’s about improving. It’s a dream come true, I’m really happy.”

Chukwueze’s brace against Los Blancos took his goal involvements for the season to 24 in forty matches.