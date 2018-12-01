As pregnancy is insuppressible so is a good man; his good works, his kind and large heart. This assertion finds meaning in Chief (Sir) Daniel Chukwudozie’s life trajectory. This shrewd industrialist wears no air and exudes non; he is as simple as air itself. He exudes a calm ambience that belies his war chest, yet the more he tries to remain unassuming by avoiding the spotlight, the more his selfless service to humanity and God; his kind and golden heart lay him bare and drag him to the public arena for recognition.

This way, avalanche of unsolicited awards and honours from individuals, corporate organizations, religious bodies and academic institutions have come his way. Last year for example, the University of Calabar singled him out for honour in recognition of his strides in the corporate world and contribution to the economic growth of the country. The citadel of learning had conferred on him an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

This year, Nigeria’s premier indigenous University, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), had no problem spotting the goldfish in its hiding place. Yes, Chukwudozie is a goldfish, and a big one for that matter. And just as he could not hide from UNICAL, he was an easy prey for UNN. The University is saying, hey, this man, our cap fits your head and you must wear it as a mark of honour and recognition of your tireless effort to uplift your country and fellow countrymen.

Hence, come December 1st, 2018, the serene university town of Nsukka will be agog as friends, well-wishers and business associates of Dozie pour in there to identify with one of their own as UNN confers Honorary Doctorate Degree on this Corporate Czar who sits atop a multi-billion Dollars conglomerate.

Chukwudozie is an unassuming young man who mingles with the lowly and the downtrodden without discrimination, he is workaholic, a business czar, corporate tiger and sits atop multi-billion dollars investments spanning several interests. He is a tested industrialist and an achiever – a job creator, an employer of labour and a philanthropist.

Dr. Chukwudozie has indeed made a huge, indelible mark in the Oil and Gas sector of the economy. His contributions to the economic growth of his fatherland is undeniable. It is therefore no surprise that UNN fished him out for honour. Surely, Chief (Sir)Daniel Chukwudozie, Chairman of Dozzy Oil and Gas will be the cynosure of all eyes on December 1st at the UNN as he stands shoulder high to be honoured by that prestigious citadel of learning east of the Niger.

UNN’s decision to honour Chukwudozie confirms that awards and honours he has received in the past, including The Authority Icon Award by Authority Newspaper, were well deserved. Essentially, besides The Authority Icon award, UNICAL and UNN’s conferments on Chukwudozie, the Oil and Gas magnet has in his award collections, the Industrialist of the year award from Grassroots Newspapers Publishers Association, the most respected Nigerian CEO award (2010) by This Day Newspaper among others.