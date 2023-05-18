By Henry Akubuiro

The Abuja chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has elected a new chairman, Arc. Chukwudi Eze. The election, which took place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Femi Osofisan Secretariat, Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape, Abuja, produced a new set of executive members.

Conducted peacefully by open ballot, members of ANA Abuja overwhelmingly voted for Arc. Chukwudi Eze.

Arc. Chukwudi Eze, a renowned architect, builder, and writer, is well known for his contributions to the literary world. He is the author of several books, including Uchechi- The Triumph of Love, 2011; Leadership Stories of Mother Hen, 2006 and expanded edition, 2012; and The Return of Half-Something, 2018.

His works have been shortlisted and longlistee for several literary prizes, including The Association of Nigerian Authors Literary Prize (2018), The LNG Nigeria Prize for Literature (2021) and the Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature (2021).

Speaking immediately after the election, Arc. Eze thanked members of the association for entrusting him with the leadership of the Abuja chapter of the ANA. He also pledged to work tirelessly to improve the welfare of all writers and promote literary enthusiasm in Abuja.

He said: “As we begin this new journey, I stand committed to serving you all to the best of my abilities. I am honoured to present to you our agenda for the next administration which I tagged ‘A TEN-POINT AGENDA’ to advance our association and enhance the lives of writers in our chapter while making their craft better.”

The released plans by Arc. Eze cover writers’ welfare, copyright, training, teen authorship, collaboration, global partnership, among others.

The outgoing ANA Abuja chairman, Mr Taiwo Akerele, expressed his satisfaction with the election process, stating that it was free, fair and transparent. He congratulated Arc. Chukwudi Eze on his victory, and wished him a successful tenure. He further promised to work with the new administration to ensure it achieves great milestones.

The election of Arc. Chukwudi Eze as the new chairman of the Abuja chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors is viewed by Abuja writers as a significant milestone in Nigerian literature.

He is expected to bring his vast experience to bear on the chapter, attracting more members and engaging in literary activities that will deepen the love for literature in Abuja.

Other elected executive members included Rukaya Bayero (Vice Chairman); Uthman Qasim, (Secretary), Monsurat Olufunke Adelaja (Assistant Secretary), Obinna Okereke (Financial Secretary), Olubunmi Fatoba (Assistant Financial Secretary), Olaitan Abiodun (Treasurer), Barr. Martin Ezimano (Legal Adviser), and Esther Adelana as the Publicity Secretary.