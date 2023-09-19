Daniel Kanu

Rights group, Centre for Human and Socio -Economic Rights (CHSR) has raised the alarm on impending danger that will befall citizens in Lagos if the fresh trouble brewing over the leadership crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and the Parks and Garages leadership is not properly handled.

The current President, of NURTW is Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, while the Parks and Garages Management is under M.C Oluomo .

Already, Baruwa has vowed not to fold his hands and allow members of the Lagos Park Management Committee, led by Tajudeen Agbede, to steal the mandate given to him and his team..

The looming danger CHSR has warned must be well tackled by Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo -Olu to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, on Monday, CHSR President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse cautioned Sanwo-olu not to impose the dissolved Parks and Garages Managers on the authentic leadership of NURTW in Lagos State.

Part of the demand of CHSR is ” a call on the Lagos state government and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to resist the pressure to be dragged into the selfish agenda of individuals who are determined to hijack legitimate structures and constituted authorities of NURTW.

“We call on governor Sanwo-Olu in particular to impress it on Mr. M.C Oluomo to be contended with his roles as the Chief manager of Parks and Garages and allow other stakeholders within NURTW breathe and operate without interference in Lagos’.

According to Omotehinse’ it should be worrisome that the Civilian Coup in NURTW clearly appears to enjoy active connivance of the Nigerian state as manifested by the partisanship of the Nigeria Police.

”what is however of immediate concern and source of worry is the subterranean manoeuvre to impose M.C.Oluomo as leader of NURTW in Lagos state in spite of having publicly severed relationship with NURTW and assumed a new role as the Chief Manager of Lagos Parks and Garages.

” We are deeply worried that the undemocratic and crude imposition of outsiders on legitimately constituted authority through the back door and dark corridors to hijack the leadership of the NURTW is manifesting in Lagos state . Our position is clearly in defence of the constitutional rights of citizens in a democratic dispensation”.

Some other right organisations stakeholders including: Comrade Shina Loremikon ( National Coordinator, Campaign Against Impunity), Comrade Olatunde Owoeyewise (Centre for Physically Challenged and Peoples Rights), Comrade Funmi Jolade Ajayi ( Community Women Initiative ) , were present at the briefing.