Promise Adiele

It is exactly six days to the revered Christmas day, a day Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. For many, it represents a time of family reunion, when people from around the world return to their roots to be merry and jocular. For others, it is a time to connect with their ancestral roots, meet old friends, take chieftaincy titles, find a wife or a husband and indeed revel in the season. For children, it is a time for new clothes, nice dishes, permitted indulgences, when the boundaries of discipline are either collapsed or slacked.

While many celebrate with reckless abandon, the wise celebrate with caution, looking ahead to the almighty month of January when school fees and sundry bills will be ready to pounce. At the heels of Christmas also comes the New Year which makes it a double celebration. Unfortunately, many who will celebrate Christmas may not live to see the New Year. Such is the unpredictable nature of human existence, a constant dialectics of innumerable possibilities. Caution, therefore, should be the watchword. Caution in driving, caution in association, caution in eating and caution in an overt display of wealth and splendor.

While some celebrate Christmas in Nigeria, many are in anguish and languor. Many families are deprived of any reason to celebrate given the prevailing emasculating, economic conditions in the country. Those who have lost their jobs will certainly not have a good Christmas, therefore cannot partake in singing the Lord’s song since they have become captives living in a strange land in their own country. As I grapple with the issues in Nigeria, the muse reminds me of that sensational musical track by the group, Bonny M, Rivers of Babylon. The song laments how a set of unidentified wicked people carried another set of oppressed and conquered people into captivity. Their experience in captivity apparently requires them to sing a song. However, the captives query the possibility to sing the Lord’s song in a strange land. Watching this song on YouTube, I am almost brought to tears thinking about many Nigerians who fit into the narrative. At no time in the history of this country have many people been made poorer, thrown out of jobs, embraced despair and suicide than in the present era. At no time, except perhaps during the searing crucible of the civil war years, have feelings of despondency and regret cascaded the land than in the present era. Nigerians are in pains. Many are battling in the conspicuous and ever familiar labyrinth of filth, denial, penury, putrefaction and discarded trivia. For many, it is impossible to sing the Lord’s song during this Christmas season. Such people see no way out of the economic blind alley into which they have been pushed.