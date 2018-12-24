Convener of the New Seraph Initiative and founder of the Seraph Youth Arise scheme, Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, has sent her best wishes to thousands of youths in the scheme, while urging them to remain committed members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church and also be good ambassadors of the church as they join their peers globally to celebrate the Christmas.

She also enjoined the youths to be modest in their celebration of the festive period, saying that was what Christ lived and died for.

Dr. Yomi-Sholoye, who is also the Deputy Primate of Faith Mission C&S Church at Satellite Town, Lagos, also encouraged the youths to continue to uphold the good virtues of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, upon which the New Seraph Initiative anchors its ideals.

Dr. Yomi-Sholoye, who is also the Founder of the Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye Foundation, said these in a press release issued to newsmen, on Monday, in Lagos.

She also used the opportunity to commend all partners of the New Seraph Initiative as well as members of the Ecclesiastical Council of the Unification Church, while wishing them all a blessed Christmas and prosperous New Year ahead.

She said that message of love and unity must that Christ preached while on earth must not be restricted to the season alone and while she also urged Nigerians to live in peace and harmony at all times.

The release read in part: “We are again at a time of the year when we all celebrate the birth of the Author and Finisher of our Faith, Jesus Christ.

As we celebrate, we wish our fathers and mothers who are leaders of the churches in the C&S Unification Church of Nigeria, the teeming youths in the Seraph Youths Arise initiative, as well as our partners in the New Seraph Initiative a blissful celebration.

“We want to admonish Seraph youths of the Seraph Youths Arise scheme to be modest in their celebrations during the Christmas and Yuletide period.

“They should, at all times, remember that they, as future leaders of the church, are expected to always live above board and lead a decent and truly Christian lives.”

Dr. Yomi-Sholoye also used the opportunity to youths in the Seraph Youths Arise initiative across the country of more empowerment programmes from the Dr. Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye Foundation in the New Year.