Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has said that the purpose of the annual Children End of Year party is to spread love towards everyone, particularly the children.

Erelu Fayemi stated this on Friday during the 2018 Chirldren’s Party held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti.

She said the idea behind the event is for children to come together in large numbers and celebrate the joy of Christmas and end of the year with one another.

“It is a time for us to show love to one and other and be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. A time to be God-fearing, have the spirit of humility, forgiveness and to give.

“It is imperative to express gratitude to God and I wish you all a happy Christmas and a happy new year in advance”, she told the children, who could not hide their excitement.

“We were taught to be God-fearing and obedient as children and we are passing this on to our children who are here. I pray that we will all enjoy our children and they will all grow up to become great children in future in Jesus name,” she said.

Earlier some of the children have commended Erelu Fayemi for hosting them, describing her as a mother-figure and role model for every Ekiti child.

Some of the children also spoke about their future plans for themselves and the state during their interactive session with the Wife of the governor.

The children were treated to a lot of games and entertainment by renowned and up coming artistes at the event which attracted over a thousand children. They also went home with assorted gift items.