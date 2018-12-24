Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC), in Ogun State, Engr. (Dr.) Deji Ashiru, has rejoiced with his Christians in the state and Nigeria in general as they celebrate Christmas.

In a press release signed by his Director Media, Bolaji Olasunkanmi, he enjoined Christians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ whose life embodied happiness, humility, peace and joy, “During this period, it is imperative that you show love to your fellow brothers and sisters and eschew violence.

“Put a smile on someone’s face by putting food on their table this Christmas. It goes a long way to make all the difference,” Ashiru said.

On his political aspirations, he Ashiru thanked the people of Ogun East for their overwhelming support during his tour of five local governments so far, which would be continued after the Yuletide, reiterating his resolve to see to the infrastructural decay within the district and initiate good feedback mechanism amongst others.

He, however, sought for the support of the good people of Ogun State to vote all ADC candidates at all levels during the 2019 General Elections in order to take the state to greater heights.