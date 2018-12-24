Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As Christians prepares to converged in various churches to celebrate Christmas, Reverend Billison Agwala, has cautioned the Christians in Gombe State to be wary of any form of celebration that will not bring glory honour and adoration to the new born king.

Christmas is one of the solemn memorials for Christians across the world where they remember the birth of Jesus Christ some over 2,000 years ago.,

“Today (Sunday) we organised ourselves in a particular programme called the Tower of Barbel where we celebrate our different diversity and ethnic groups mobilized themselves to sing songs of praise to God.

“Once every year we have all tribes come together to celebrate ethnicity you see that have been good,” The Reverend in charge of ECWA Gospel Galilee Tumfure, said.

He also expressed his belief that Christian faithful would not miss the road of the celebration.

“We should be able to celebrate Christ and ourselves. We should give God the glory not ourselves.”

He also enjoins Christians to have the spiritual knowledge that Jesus is the reason for the season.

READ ALSO: 3 federal agencies to spend N2.2b on research, devt.

Speaking on 2019 general elections, Rev. Billison called on Nigerians to ensure that the country has a good representation and that the politics of hatred and bitterness should be avoided.

“We want to have a government that will be reckoned with; we hate to have young people going to vandalized, bullying and thuggery this is very bad.

“We love that we do politics with sanity and dignity that would be very good,” he said.

With less than 24-hours to the Christmas celebration, Christians in Gombe North East Nigeria, are preoccupied with series of activities preparatory to the day.

These activities centers on carols, shopping and travelling.

To many Christians, traveling at Christmas is a ritual worth performing.

As usual the fears has always been with the supply of petrol as travelers say at times like this, the possibility of hoarding petroleum product is just at the touch of a button and the more intense shopping that come with Christmas sometimes skyrockets the prices of goods and services which recorded a different story this year.

Daily Sun trailed Madam Lidia Sunday Oladosu to a market in Tumfure to have first hand information what the market and prices looks like.

She said, “Well we thank God that you are alive because life is the most important thing as for the prices of commodity nothing has changed much except for soup items, like Tomatoes, Unions, Pepe and others”.

She added that prices of rice and other food items is still the same. Madam Lidia also called on Christian faithful to have in mind the meaning of Christmas, as such not to be carried away by the food and other material things.