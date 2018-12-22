Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

President of Rotary International , District 9142 Awka Metropolis, Lady Joy Mbachi, in the spirit of the season, has urged Christians all over the world to remember the less privileged.

Mbachi said that Rotary promotes the ideals of sharing and caring of the less privileged and called on Christ believers to show quality love to their neighbors as they commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Speaking, on Saturday, during the event of family of Rotary organised by by the Club of Awka metropolis Mbachi said that giving to the poor especially this period of festivity would not only help the poor to participate in the celebrations but also attract God’s favour and blessings to the giver.

According to Mbachi, Christmas and New Year celebrations should encourage good will and better friendship between people and their neighbors, as well as Christ who is the reason for the season.

Speaking on the death of their partner and Anambra State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, late Mr Sunday Ajayi, she implored motorists to drive responsibly by abiding to the road safety rules.

She said that motorists should not consume hard drugs, engage in smoking or alcoholics before driving or during driving and also shun other road safety vices .

Mbachi said that Rotarians would continue to keep the spirit of Ajayi alive by constantly promoting the gospel of keeping the rules of safe driving as he had implanted in minds of many to obey traffic best practices once on steering .

Contributing, President of Rotary Club of Awka Smithland, Mr Tochi Omalu, said that reckless driving have adverse effects on road users and urged motorist to honour Ajayi by keeping to the rules of driving .

Also the Past Assistant Governor of rotary , Prof Ralph Okigbo said the ideals of Ajayi to maintain safe drive in the state and his enlightenment programs would remain ever green in minds of Rotarians in the state.

Mr. Henry Onuorah, thanked God for sustaining and helping them to achieve a lot within the rotary year, assuring that the world would become a better place for all if all could imbibe the rotary four way test