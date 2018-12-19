Judex Okoro, Calabar

The jostle for who becomes the next governor of Cross River State has continued to gather momentum as a group, the Pray 4 Ayade Support Group, has backed Governor Ben Ayade for a second term.

The group, made up of some mainly Christian leaders, is believed to be planning a day prayer session and solidarity rally at Millennium Park Calabar, on Sunday.

So far there are over 35 active support groups rooting for Ayade’s second term as governor of the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen, in Calabar, and signed by Eric Udayi and John Ale as Coordinators, the group disclosed that over 100 prayer warriors, including prominent religious leaders, politicians and delegates from the 18 local government areas would participate in the supplications and intercessions for the incumbent governor.

The statement read in part, “Our mission among others include praying for the governor and those in authority; mobilise over 200, 000 men and women of voting age across the 18 local government areas to support the re-election of bid of Governor Ben Ayade and ensure positive and active participation of the churches and Christian leaders in governance.”

The group, however, listed the construction of Ayade Industrial Park, Garment factory, Power Plant and prompt and regular payment of salaries as key achievements that warranted them to lend their support to the incumbent.

Checks by Daily Sun revealed that Governor Ben Ayade has a tacit support for the prayer support as he always believe that election of this magnitude needs to be handed over to Almighty for His blessings and protection.