By Adewale Sanyaolu

Concerned parents of Chrisland High School,;Opebi have appealed to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reopen the school to enable students catch up with the terms academic calander.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had on February 13, 2023 shut down the school following the death of one of its student, Whitney Adesola Adeniran, in controversial circumstances at the Agege Stadium during its inter House sports.

The concerned parents in an open letter to the Governor, a copy made available to Daily Sun appreciated Sanwo-Olu’s unbiased and unalloyed support to the deceased family, urging him to consider the interest of students in terminal classes of year 9 and 12 respectively.

”Your support is a testament to the value Lagos State Government places on education as well as the safety and well-being of our children.

We understand and trust that Justice must prevail for our daughter and as we await this, we are making a passionate appeal on behalf of our children who in addition to coping with the grief of losing a school mate individually and collectively, have also had their education affected and have been at home for over 7 weeks and 4 days now.

We appeal to the ‘parent heart’ of our dear Governor, Sir, that the school be reopened to enable our children catch up on the term’s activities and prepare for all forthcoming exams. In addition, sir, we as concerned parents commit to work with the school to ensure total adherence to all the safety standards of the state,”.