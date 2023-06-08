•flags-off mass vaccination against cholera

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

So far in 2023, four political wards in Obubra Local Government Area in Cross River State have reported the highest number of cholera cases in 2023.

Available data from National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that Nigeria has reported 723 cases in nine states in 2023, and Cross River state reported the highest number of cases with 517 cases from Obubra LGA.

As a result, the Cross River State government in collaboration with NPHCDA and WHO has flagged off vaccination campaign against Cholera in the affected local government area, to perhaps, stop community transmission and also protect the lives of children in the affected communities.

WHO, in a tweet, on Thursday, confirmed that 79 vaccination teams have been deployed to administer oral cholera vaccines in the four hotspot wards in Obubra Local Government Area, targeting people aged 1 year and above.

It was optimistic that with technical support from WHO and a partnership from GAVI, the campaign will mitigate the transmission of the outbreak. “Officials are optimistic that vaccination will stop the transmission of cholera in the affected communities.”