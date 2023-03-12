by Rapheal

From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Two persons have reportedly died in a cholera outbreak at Ofenekpa Inyimagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

There has been a cholera outbreak in some communities in Ikwo in the last one month with over 17 persons killed.

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Chinedu Ogah, had intervened in the outbreak by providing some medical assistances to the affected community.

But yesterday two persons died in the outbreak of the virus at Ofenekpa community.

Ogah, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Poverty Alleviation, had mobilised a medical team, led by Dr Chukwu Okwudiri of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, and Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT), to intervene in the outbreak which had killed not less than two indigenes of the community.