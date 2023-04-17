From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the People’s Republic of China, has frowned at reports by The Times of United Kingdom over allegations of terrorism funding in Nigeria.

Spokesperson of the Embassy of China in Nigeria, in a statement issued on the Embassy’s website, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a media report titled “Chinese ‘bribed Nigerian militants for access to vast mineral reserves,” published by The Times of the U.K. on April 15, 2023.

“This report, claiming that ‘Beijing could be indirectly funding terror’ in Nigeria, is based on unverified, unclear and unproven information, to which we have to express our strong dissatisfaction and objection.

“The Chinese government, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, have always encouraged and urged the Chinese companies and nationals in Nigeria to abide by the laws and regulations of Nigeria, and to implement the local rules and guidance on labour, environment, health and safety, etc, and would continue their efforts in this regard.

“The Chinese government was and would never be involved in any form of funding terrorism. The allegations contained in the report were totally irresponsible and unethical, and the intention of the report is seriously questioned.”

The Chinese Government further said for the past decades, the bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has brought tangible benefits to the bilateral ties and wellbeings of the two peoples.

“We will continue to work with the Nigerian Government to promote development and address security issues. We welcome international partners to join our efforts in good faith, but would reject any intention or action that would smear our cooperation,” the Chinese Government also said.