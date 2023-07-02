…Ambassador says it’s for peace

By Philip Nwosu

Three Chinese warships have arrived the Port of Lagos with nearly a battalion of soldiers with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria saying the visit was to ensure the improvement of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China.

Speaking at a ceremony to receive the vessels, the Chinese Ambassador, CUI Jianchun,said the relations between the two countries have deepened and efforts were on to broaden the military relations between the two countries.

He said that the visit of the ships demonstrated the harmony between Nigeria and China, adding that the visit of the warships was for peace, especially as Nigeria and China could work together for peace in the sub-region and for the international community.He said that the Nigerian military, and China’s PLA, could work together to overcome obstacles plaguing the two countries and deepen the relations between both countries’ navies.

He said, “the visit is to further deepen the relationship the two countries have with one another and also seek to strengthen and improve our relationship and cooperation with each other.

“This visit demonstrates the harmony and symphony between Nigeria and China,” he said.

The ambassador said that China and Nigeria would continue to work together and promote peace and harmony, while seeking ways to make contributions to the international community.

“I believe that this visit will deepen the cooperation between both countries military sector so that we can work together to overcome obstacles.

“We will continue to do more things to facilitate and promote the relationship between the two countries,” Mr Chun said.

Earlier the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan, applauded the visit of the ships, saying that it was to fulfill the diplomatic roles of the Navy.

He said that navies world wide have three roles and that the visit of MSL Destroyer NANNING to Lagos, would send a message diplomatically about China and its navy.

Admiral Akpan,said other vessel from Europe had also visited Nigeria, adding that all the visits were to assist Nigeria Navy in fighting crimes, especially in the Gulf of Guinea.

His words:”This is especially between the Nigerian Navy and the Chinese Navy as well as the military. This will help us fight crimes, especially in the Gulf of Guinea.

“During their period of stay, our men will be interacting, we will be having some sporting activities, exchange of momentous and gifts. We will also discuss the future of both navies, especially on how we can benefit from each other.”

The FOC added that the term called ‘sea riders’ would enable the two countries to exchange personnel onboard vessels, adding that,“this helps to foster friendship across the horizon.”

China’s MSL Destroyer NANNING made and early port call to the Port of Lagos Apapa Quay to a tumultuous welcome by Chinese citizens living in Lagos.

The vessel a Type 052D guided-missile destroyer is similar to the Type 052C destroyer and was launched on 23 February 2019 at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai and commissioned on April 12, 2021.

The Chinese community in Lagos trooped out in the large numbers to welcome the vessel, waving the Chinese the all red and yellow stars flag of China and showing off a carnival like event, featuring the traditional Chinese dragon dance.

The vessel with 280 ship complements arrive Nigeria with two other vessels MSL Frigate SANYA, and Supply Ship WEISHANHU

This visit is geared towards strengthening the bilateral relations between Nigeria and China, as well as enhance maritime security within West Africa